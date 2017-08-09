Community policing: Fort Bend County deputy plays pickup game with teens

Deputy Torres poses for a picture with some of the teens he played basketball with Wednesday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS - A mother in Fort Bend County panicked when she heard police were outside her home where her son was hanging out with his friends; but what she found left her in shock: a deputy playing basketball with her son and his friends.

A Facebook post about the encounter is now going viral.

The encountered happened on Balsam Ridge Way in Fort Bend County near Fresno.

"It doesn't matter what it is," said Deputy Pete Torres with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. "I’ve ridden scooters with little kids...I just want to be a positive role model to others that might not see that type of model every day."

Torres was outside the Smith's home playing basketball with their son Aaron and a number of his friends Tuesday night.

When she first saw the Deputy Torres outside, Aaron's mother Tiffany didn't realize what he was doing.

"My little one came running into the house and saying that the police were outside," Smith said, adding that she then feared the worst. "I called my husband. I started yelling. I was like, 'Honey, I need you to go outside and check.' While he was walking, I kind of came to the office and looked through the window."

She looked through the window and snapped photos of Torres playing basketball with her teenage son.

"It was an eye-opener to see that he’s actually out there interacting, engaging with the children, that really struck my heart," Tiffany said.

Smith sent the photographs and a personal message to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, which has since been shared on Facebook.

"You should do community policing especially with teenagers that may fear law enforcement and just to be positive toward them and let them know not all police officers are bad," said Deputy Torres.

Sheriff Nehls said he encourages deputies to get out of their cars and interact with the people they're serving. He said they can't spend their time any better.

Deputy Torres has been with the sheriff's office for nine years in total.

Great job, Deputy Torres! This is what policing is really all about! Catch the story at 10p on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/UHZAONYZUT — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 10, 2017

