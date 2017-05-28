Community members speak out on recent crimes at local church

HOUSTON – Neighbors who live in the Rosewood community in northeast Houston are speaking out about crime in the area.

Just within the last week, a small church was targeted twice.

First, two women who attend the White Rock Missionary Baptist Church were reportedly robbed at gunpoint. Then, Pastor Moses Thomas says the church’s van was stolen and used to rob a nearby convenience store.

“Back in the day, you wouldn’t do nothing like this to the church. Nowadays, they don’t care who they do this to. It seems like they’ve been victimizing the churches more and more in this community,” said Thomas.

The three men involved in the theft were caught by surveillance cameras at the store located on Darien Street.

Video shows the suspects cutting the power to the building. Then, store owner Mustaq Shaikh says they used the church van to pull the burglar bars off the front door.

“Maybe they took like 40 or 50 bucks, and two or three cartons of cigarettes. This is more than $8,000 of damage to me, which really hurts me. I don’t have any insurance, so this comes from my pocket,” said Shaikh.

Church members are calling on people in the community to turn the burglars in.

“I’m sure there is someone I have spoken to or have seen on these streets that know me and knew the van was sitting there. They had been watching and spying on it. I say, God is the one who is going to have the final say so,” said Thomas.

Other members of the congregations also have faith the suspects will be held responsible

“You will be brought to justice. If not through us, through your next victim. Because there is a man up above that will stop you. He sits high and he looks low,” said Lecretia Thomas, a member of White Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

The church pastor says he plans to install surveillance cameras to protect the property in the future.

According to crimereports.com, there have been almost two dozen property crimes within a one mile radius of the White Rock Missionary Baptist Church in the last month.

