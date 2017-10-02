Coca-Cola to add Texas favorite Topo Chico to brand stable

Topo Chico Mineral Water, a Texas favorite, will join the Coca-Cola stable of brands after selling the rights for $220 million. Arca Continental, the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America announced the finalization of the transfer of rights.

"In this new stage of working together with TCCC, we will continue to bottle Topo Chico Mineral Water with the highest quality standards at the original plant in Monterrey where it has been produced for over 120 years, reinforcing the alliance between our two companies", added Francisco Garza Egloff, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.

Both companies hope the move will expand and strengthen the national presence of the brand.

