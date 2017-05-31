Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Galveston

​GALVESTON, Texas - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday afternoon off Galveston near the 61st Street fishing peer.

The swimmer is described as a 20-year-old African American man named Jacobi. He was last seen around 7 p.m. wearing red shorts and no shirt.

A boat crew and a helicopter crew are responding along with Galveston Police and Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

