Chris Ruckman, Spencer Hall, and Starett Burk went missing Friday morning while duck hunting near Matagorda Bay. (Photo: Provided)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas - Three men who went missing during a hunting trip were found dead Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The three men went duck hunting near Carancahua Bay between Port Lavaca and Palacios Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the men are Spencer Hall, 19, from Mont Belvieu, Starett Burk, 25, from Wallisville, and Christian Ruckman, 18, from Dayton.

The men launched their 17-foot green, flat-bottom boat around 4 a.m. off of County Road 312.

They were supposed to return Friday morning but one of their girlfriend's contacted authorities when they hadn't returned by Friday evening.

The Coast Guard launched an airplane and helicopter in the search and worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office to coordinate water and land search efforts.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.