Man guilty of murder in fatal Downtown Austin shooting in 2016

AUSTIN - A jury has ruled that Endicott McCray -- the man behind a fatal Downtown Austin shooting in 2016 -- is guilty of murder.

Thursday morning, both the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments to the jury. They each had about 45 minutes, and wrapped up by 10:30 a.m.

At that time, the jury left the courtroom and began their deliberation. They then made their decision shortly after 4 p.m.

McCray got into an altercation with his brother-in-law when McCray pulled out a weapon and fired in the 200 block of 6th Street on July 31, 2016. Teqnika Moultrie, 31, was walking with her wife and friends when she was fatally struck by one of the rounds. The other four were treated for “gunshot wounds to the chest, thigh, ankle and buttock,” police said.

On Wednesday, jurors watched surveillance video of McCray filling up gas less than an hour after the shooting. They also heard from lead investigators in the case and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, who spoke about the hunt to track McCray down to Atlanta, where they arrested him.

On Thursday, as both sides gave their closing arguments, jurors heard defense say that the state has not proven that he killed anyone.

"McCray is not a murderer," the attorneys said.

Prosecutors said, "at any point he could have stopped. What kind of a person does something like this?"

Defense attorneys said that there are still a lot of questions in the case, and felt the investigators didn't talk to all the witnesses. They said investigators felt the case was a "slam dunk" and didn't do a thorough job.

Prosecutors claimed that the evidence clearly showed McCray was guilty of murder. They said that he formed the intent in an instant, and meant to shoot his brother in law.

They also said he intentionally or knowingly committed an act that was clearly dangerous to human life, and said "at the very least he is guilty of that."

