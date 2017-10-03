City of San Antonio helps Houston with waste after Hurricane Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Where Harvey relief fund money is going
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Houston forecast for Tuesday night
-
Thousands wait in line for Harvey assistance
More Stories
-
Fake FEMA inspectors spotted in Houston neighborhoodsOct. 3, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
HPD: Woman dies after being struck crossing street…Oct. 4, 2017, 5:07 a.m.
-
HPD: Driver, passenger arrested after chase in stolen BMWOct. 4, 2017, 5:01 a.m.