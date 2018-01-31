City leaders pledge to hire 500 new police officers over the next five years

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - On Wednesday, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo made a plea to Houstonians: help us put more cops on the street to keep up with the city’s skyrocketing growth.

While city leaders pledged to hire 500 new police officers above attrition over the next five years, how exactly that will happen is a little less black and white.

On Wednesday afternoon at Houston Police Officers Union headquarters, HPOU President Joe Gamaldi announced that Mayor Turner and all City Council members had signed their “Drive for 500 Pledge.”

It’s a commitment to bump up the number of academy classes from the current average of four or five per year to six per year over the next five fiscal years.

Gamaldi says the Houston Police Department has been losing about 250 officers per year to attrition, so they’ll aim to hire 360 officers per year to make up the difference.

City leaders say the additional hiring would give a badly-needed staffing boost for the current 5,200-officer force, which is smaller than it was 15 years earlier.

Gamaldi and Mayor Turner said Wednesday that the current population of Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, is nearly equal to that of Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, and quickly closing the gap.

However, they say the Windy City still has more than twice as many officers covering less than half the amount of space.

The big question going forward: how will the city pay for the extra officers?

“I’m not prepared to throw out to you the steps on how we’re going to raise the money for it or how we’re gonna find the money for it because it’s a conversation that all of us need to participate in,” said Mayor Turner, during a press conference.

Turner said adding an additional 600 police officers would cost between $85 to $90 million. The mayor also said despite City Council facing massive budget shortfalls in recent years, the city will continue operating within its means.

However, Turner once again brought up the voter-approved revenue cap that’s limited Houston’s property tax collections since 2004, and he says a proposal by Texas Governor Greg Abbott could limit the city’s collections even further.

