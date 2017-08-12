Church wants to reunite couple with 70s wedding portrait

A San Antonio church said this photo was found in a donation bin. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Bethel United Methodist Church) (Photo: Bethel United Methodist Church, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Do you know the couple in this photo?

Bethel United Methodist Church said volunteers found a wedding portrait in a bin that was donated to the church's thrift store.

Based on the photo, the church said the couple was married in Aug. 1970.

If you know the possible owners or their family, or you would like to claim the photo, the church said to call pastor Robert Glenn at 210-433-8683.

