Child finds loaded gun at San Antonio daycare playground

SAN ANTONIO – Two guns were found on the property of a daycare facility on the city’s southeast side.

KENS 5 confirmed with an employee at Edu-Care Daycare Facility located in the 200 block of Fair Ave. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the employee, a child was seen pointing a gun at other children at the facility’s playground. An alert daycare worker took the loaded gun from the child immediately.

Soon after that, a loaded magazine and another gun were found in the area.

San Antonio Police were called and a K9 unit was used to sweep the area. Workers conducted a careful sweep of the area to make sure there were no additional weapons or ammunition.

SAPD confirmed that officers responded to a report of “found property” at the location.

No one was hurt in the incident.

