Child dies after found in hot car in Fort Worth

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Saturday night forecast with Blake Mathews
-
"Backyard Waterpark" opens in Conroe
-
Thousands celebrate at Houston Pride Festival
-
Police: Father leaves 7-month-old in hot car
-
Teens lead police on chase, run from scene
-
Boat driver in jail after lake tragedy
-
Body found in bayou in SW Houston
-
Mother arrested for leaving kids in hot car
-
Family, friends gather to say goodbye to 4-year-old girl
-
VERIFY: Should you get gas when the sun is down?
More Stories
-
Showers and thunderstorms throughout SundayMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
HPD investigating toddler's death in SW HoustonJun 25, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
-
HCSO: Man fatally shot in NW Harris Co.Jun 25, 2017, 8:43 a.m.