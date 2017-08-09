Child, 6, found by Good Samaritan, dropped off at fire station

A 6-year-old was found wandering around south Houston and was dropped off at a local fire station by a Good Samaritan, according to Houston Police. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A 6-year-old was found wandering around south Houston and was dropped off at a local fire station by a Good Samaritan, according to Houston Police.

Officers said the child told the Good Samaritan and firefighters at the station he or she has been out on the streets, alone for days.

The Good Samaritan found the child and took them to Houston Fire Station 46 in south Houston Wednesday evening.

It is unclear if the child is a boy or a girl. The child's condition is also unknown at this time.

This story is developing and details are limited. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

