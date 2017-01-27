Chicago Police looks to tech surge to help solve murder spike

Police investigate the scene of a quadruple homicide on the city's Southside on December 17, 2016 in Chicago. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is hoping a data-driven tech surge can help it stem its murder problem.

The department on Friday opened its first two data-driven nerve centers — what they’ve dubbed Strategic Decision Support Centers — that will use hyper-local video and data in two of the city’s most violent neighborhoods to help officers more quickly respond to shootings and help police predict where the next incident may occur.

Chicago recorded 762 murders and more than 4,300 shooting victims in 2016 — more killings than New York and Los Angeles combined — and is off to a more violent start to 2017 compared to last year.

The surge in crime in the nation’s third largest city has attracted the attention of President Trump, who earlier this week took to Twitter to warn that he stood ready to “send in the feds” if “Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on.”

The technological surge includes an expansion of ShotSpotter technology — sensors which several big city police departments use to help detect gunfire — and increases by 25% the number of remote-controlled police cameras in two the pilot enclaves, Englewood and North Lawndale, according to police. The two neighborhoods, a swath of just 13.5 square miles, make up roughly 5% of Chicago’s population but accounted for about 24% of the violent crime the city saw last year.

The data from the ShotSpotter sensors and the remote videos will now immediately be accessible to cops on the streets via smarthphones. The police department has found that ShotSpotter sensors, on average, detect shootings five minutes ahead of when dispatchers first receive citizen reports of a shooting incident.

At the same time, officers will staff the newly-created nerve centers around the clock and use HunchLab — a web-based system that crunches information on arrests, calls for service, arrests, gang activity, weather, and other data — to create prediction models of where the next violent incident may occur.

Jonathon Lewin, Chicago Police’s deputy chief of information technologies, said that the analytic tool is far more advanced than traditional hot-spot mapping that the Chicago Police Department and other police departments rely on. The department is also testing a new mapping platform that will tie all the data together into a real-time mapping system that will make all the information “easily consumable,” Lewin said.

“I see the strategic nerve center as a place where you bring intelligence and intuition of the officers together to get the data and information needed so officers can be in a place before the shot happens rather than after a shot happens,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said of the nerve centers, which are modeled after centers already in place in New York and Los Angeles.

While several cities, including Austin, Indianapolis and St. Louis, saw even bigger percentage increases to their murder rates in 2016, Chicago has been in the national spotlight and has faced the wrath of the newly-elected Trump.

Even before his latest — and somewhat vague — threat of federal intervention, Trump repeatedly had criticized Emanuel and the city for its inability to stem the violence. In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News this week following his threat of federal intervention, Trump again slammed Chicago officials for “not doing the job” and “being overly politically correct.”

It's been a tumultuous 13 months for the police department following the release in November 2015 of police video that showed a white police officer fatally shoot a black teen, Laquan McDonald.

The McDonald incident — which spurred a recently-completed U.S. Justice Department civil rights investigation of the police department's practices — exacerbated simmering tensions between police and the African-American community. Those tension contributed to the growing violence and diminished the effectiveness of police, according to the DOJ report released earlier this month. Police were only able to identify suspects in about 29% of murders last year, the DOJ report said.

In response to the rising violence, Emanuel announced in September that the city would hire nearly 1,000 more cops over the next two years, including creating 350 additional detective positions. At the end of the hiring spree, the department is expected to have 13,500 sworn officers.

In the recruitment drive, the police department has put an emphasis on diversifying its force. Emanuel has also outlined plans to launch a universal mentoring program to help young men in some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods.

Emanuel and the police department also announced earlier this month they were speeding up a plan to equip every cop on the street with a body camera. All officers interacting with the public will now be wearing one by the end of next year.

