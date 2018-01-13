Chelsea Manning appears to be running for U.S. Senate

Chelsea Manning attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala on Nov. 9 in New York. (Photo: Andy Kropa, Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON — Chelsea Manning, the former Army private imprisoned for leaking classified government documents, appears to be running for the U.S. Senate.

Federal Election Commission documents show Chelsea Elizabeth Manning of North Bethesda, Md., has filed paperwork to run as a Democrat, a move that would pit her against two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the state's June primary. Cardin is Maryland's senior U.S. senator.

Manning did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor had she released a statement announcing her candidacy as of midafternoon Saturday.

Manning, a transgender woman formerly known as Bradley Manning, was convicted by court-martial in 2013 of leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

President Obama commuted her sentence, and Manning was released from military prison last year after serving seven years.

