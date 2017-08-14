Charlotteseville Attack ' Do words matter with group names?
The terms white supremacist, white nationalist, alt-right, and neo-Nazi have been used almost interchangeably. But one expert says when the terms are used as shock or to provoke the potential or reality of violence, that's when you get into trouble.
KHOU 5:24 PM. CDT August 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Houston woman, 20, one of the injured in Charlottesville attack
-
Concerns over dueling rallies at Texas A&M
-
Highway 290 shut down in Waller County
-
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Texas girl
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Alleged drunk driver charged after crash kills mother
-
Abandoned baby at center of custody fight
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
More Stories
-
HCSO: Mom of abandoned baby will be chargedAug 14, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
Police: Suspect in Galveston road rage incident…Aug 14, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
-
No bail for Charlottesville car attack suspect James FieldsAug 14, 2017, 9:44 a.m.