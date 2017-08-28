KHOU
CFL team hires former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles

Brandon Gray , KCEN 10:55 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

HAMILTON, Ont.  - Former Baylor Head Football Coach Art Briles has been announced as assistant head coach offense for a Canadian Football League team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday in a press release that 61-year-old Briles was joining the coaching staff.

Briiles was fired in 2016 in wake to a sexual assault scandal involving Baylor football players.

He was the head coach at Baylor for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015.  Baylor won back to back Big 12 Championships (2013-2014) marking only the second achievement in league history and first since the University of Oklahoma. 

