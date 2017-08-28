CFL team hires former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles

Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears leads his team against the Rice Owls at McLane Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

HAMILTON, Ont. - Former Baylor Head Football Coach Art Briles has been announced as assistant head coach offense for a Canadian Football League team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday in a press release that 61-year-old Briles was joining the coaching staff.

Briiles was fired in 2016 in wake to a sexual assault scandal involving Baylor football players.

He was the head coach at Baylor for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015. Baylor won back to back Big 12 Championships (2013-2014) marking only the second achievement in league history and first since the University of Oklahoma.

