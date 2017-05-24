CenterPoint launches drone program to survey storm damage

Volunteers in Sealy, Texas begin the cleanup process on Wednesday after severe weather hit the area late Tuesday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

SEALY, Texas - Utility workers with CenterPoint Energy are turning to new technology to survey damage left behind by severe weather.

A spokesperson for the company says a new drone program will hopefully help crews have a better understanding of damaged power grids, left in the wake of strong storms.

The company used their drone, for the first time in Sealy on Wednesday. A microburst with winds up to 100 miles per hour splintered power poles and left power lines dangling.





CenterPoint spokesperson Alicia Dixon says the drone helped in Sealy, and will in the future, allowing ground crews to survey power system damage faster.

“We do believe that it has the potential to expedite damage assessment and potentially restoration.” Dixon told KHOU 11 during an interview Wednesday afternoon.

She added the drone program will be especially helpful following hurricanes and flooding events when ground crews physically can’t reach damaged parts of the power system.

It will allow CenterPoint surveyors to get a glimpse of damaged infrastructure much faster.

