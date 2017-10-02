Cedar Park resident confirmed injured in Las Vegas shooting

Cedar Park resident and Riverbend Church Austin ministry staff member Danae Gibbs has been confirmed as one of the injured victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting. (Photo: Gofundme Screenshot)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - According to a Gofundme page set up to cover her medical expenses, a Cedar Park resident was confirmed as one of more than 400 people injured in a Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

"Please donate to help and support Danae Gibbs and her family," writes Jennifer Draper of Cedar Park on the page. "We all know how much she loves county music and concerts. Please donate to help her and her family to pay for medical expenses. 100% of donations will be sent to the Gibbs family."

In a public Facebook post published Monday, Riverbend Church Austin asked its followers for prayers, writing that Gibbs was part of its ministry staff.

Kevin Hedges, communications director with the church, said Gibbs served part-time in the children's ministry and that she grew up in the church.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the fundraiser had reached more than $1,500 out of it's $10,000 goal. Donations can be made here.

