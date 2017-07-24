Caught on Camera: Citizens arrest on suspected drunk driver

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Recieve Pot for Trash in Gardiner, Maine
-
Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/23/17 @ 10 p.m.
-
What we know about the smuggling operation in S.A.
-
San Antonio human smuggling suspect expected in federal court
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
-
Did resorts in Mexico serve tainted alcohol?
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Judge sets rules for murder suspect accused of shooting wife, innocent bystander
-
IAH flight grounded for disruptive passenger
-
Man, two children killed in seven vehicle accident
More Stories
-
Court docs: Driver of sweltering truck said he…Jul 24, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
-
Smuggling survivors took turns breathing through…Jul 24, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
Officials discuss front lines of human smuggling operationsJul 24, 2017, 6:24 p.m.