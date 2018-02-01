'Casian Crawfish' serves up the hottest, spiciest mudbugs around

Chris Bleam eats crawfish with his girlfriend at Casian Crawfish on Thursday. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - At Casian Crawfish on Houston's south side, crawfish lovers like it hot and Chris Bleam doesn't mind a little burn.

"It makes you not think straight," said Bleam. "You start tearing up, start sweating, your face turns red. Sometimes you choke a lot."

Casian Crawfish owners, Laura Hsu and her husband Troy Nguyen, are cooking up a new crawfish challenge.

"I really feel for anyone who wants to attempt this," said Hsu.

The rules sound simple - but don't be fooled: Contestants have to eat two pounds of crawfish in Carolina Reaper pepper sauce in under 15 minutes, followed by five minutes of additional burn time and they have to do it all with only one glass of water.

"I'll probably give them a scoop of ice cream at the end," said Hsu.

That's if they make it that far.

Carolina Reaper is the second hottest pepper in the world. Seventeen times hotter than your traditional cayenne and so intense not even the owner can't handle it.

"Two crawfish and I was coughing," said Nguyen. "Insanely spicy, yes."

So if you want to compete, you have to sign a waiver and make an appointment with the restaurant.

"We have two competitors ready and waiting," said Hsu.

Bleam is already signed up, but his girlfriend will just be watching to see if he can truly take all that heat.

"I'll pray for him," she said.

For more information on how to participate in Casian Crawfish Carolina Reaper challenge head to their website here.

