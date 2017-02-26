Carnival float crashes in Rio, injuring at least 8 people

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Police in Rio de Janeiro say a float in a Carnival parade has crashed and injured eight people, including at least one in serious condition.



The incident Sunday involved the last float of the first samba school parading through Rio's Sambadrome. The float of samba school Paraiso de Tuiuti crashed into a fence that separates the stands from the pavement, injuring spectators and revelers.



The pavement of the Sambadrome is wet because of a persistent drizzle. Rain can make the big floats harder to guide.

