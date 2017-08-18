Can't find Eclipse safety glasses? There are other safe options out there

Everyone is looking for eclipse glasses this week, and stores are running out fast. You may still find some at Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and Toys R Us stores, but they are going fast.

So we found some other options, if you can't find safe glasses for next week's big event.

Observatories, libraries, and museums have been buzzing this week with eager eclipse gazers looking everywhere for eclipse glasses.

Stores are running out of the official NASA glasses, with that important iso logo.

Dean Regas, nationally known astronomer and host of the PBS series "Star Gazers", has some ways to protect your eyes if you can't find NASA-approved glasses for next week's eclipse.

Regas says anyone can make a safe pinhole projector with a cardboard box.

"What you do is put a pin hole in a piece of paper or a box, let the light come through the hole to the ground, and watch the image on the ground, it should make a picture of the eclipse."

Now a lot of people are going to want to record the eclipse on their smartphone, perhaps to post on Facebook.

But experts say pointing your phone at the sun for several minutes might not be the best idea.

"If you have your camera phone pointed at the sun for long periods of time, it could damage the electronics inside of it." said Regas.

NASA says it's OK to snap a quick photo of the eclipse, but if you are shooting it for more than a few seconds, put a darkening filter or eclipse glasses or sunglasses over your phone's camera to prevent sun "burn in."

"Hold that filter in front of the camera, that will help out a lot." said Regas.

When it comes to a $500 phone, he says better safe than sorry.

Remember: Sunglasses, no matter how dark or how much UVA protection they claim, will not protect your eyes from the sun.

So find a safer way to view the eclipse, so your family stays safe and so you don't waste your money.

