Canoeists lost 6 days recount BWCA misadventure

(Photo: Courtesy Chuck Kelly)

ELY, Minn. - Two canoeists rescued from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northeastern Minnesota Friday say they got disoriented when they veered from their planned route.

Chuck Kelly, 66, of Brooklyn Park and Pamela Scaia, 65, of New Hope, missed their portage and got lost after continuing on a path they thought would lead them back to their car.

“We kept pushing, thinking go a little farther, go a little farther, until we got in so deep to the swamp that we were stuck,” Scaia said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the two canoeists were found during a search by air near Oyster Lake. Sheriff's officials say Kelly and Scaia used a beacon to signal to the airplane operated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

A helicopter from the Air National Guard in Duluth picked up the two. They weren't seriously injured but were taken to the hospital in Ely as a precaution.

Kelly and Scaia were due to come out of the wilderness area on Monday and a search by land, air and water was launched.

© 2017 KARE-TV