Shooting reported at Texas Tech University police department

The Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown and a gunman is at large after a shooting was reported at the university's police department Monday night, according to an announcement from the school.
The school is urging anyone on campus to take shelter.
Local media report a police officer was shot and killed at the station around 8 p.m. Monday.
A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6— Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017
This is breaking story, stay with us for updates.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs