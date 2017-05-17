Camera captures shooting of bicyclist while riding in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – One man is in the hospital after he was shot by while biking with friends near the Lakefront.

Christopher Weiss said he was riding with the Semi-Touch Cycling Club when he was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital.

The group was near the intersection of Bullard and Wales streets when the gun pierced his skin.

“The bullet is still in my back,” Weiss said from his hospital bed. “It came really close to hitting my spine, which would have been a very different story.”

Initially, NOPD reported the shot came from a BB or pellet. Upon further investigation, detectives confirmed that Weiss did, in fact, suffer a gunshot wound to the back.

The cycling club said this is not the first time the group has been shot at while riding around New Orleans.

At first, Weiss said he thought he had been shot with a paintball, like several other members of the riding club have over the past few months.

“I reached back expecting to feel my hand come away with paint and then there was no paint,” Weiss said. “Then what went through my head was ‘OK, I’ve been shot, but it was something worse than a paintball.”

But this time, the shooting was captured on camera.

Reid Case said he began riding with a camera on his bike after he was shot with paintballs while riding along the Lakefront.

“Some other friends had the same thing happen to them,” Case said. “So it kind of inspired me to buy this to have a recording, maybe get a license plate for incidents like this."

No arrests have been made, and Weiss said he worries how far these acts of violence will escalate.

"What's the end game, where does this stop?” Weiss asked. “Do people all of a sudden start popping out with shotguns?"

