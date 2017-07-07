Calls for demolition and memorial after Lancaster teen's murder

13-year-old Shavon Randle's murder has rattled parts of the community. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - As the investigation continues into the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Shavon Randle, a memorial continues to grow outside the house in Oak Cliff, where the Lancaster teen's body was found.

“It is just so overwhelming,” Laura Norton said as she stared at the boarded up house of horrors at the corner of Kiest Boulevard and Sunnyvale Street.

Five days after the bodies of Randle and Michael Titus were found inside the vacant house, strangers are still stopping by. Concerned neighbors are leaving flowers and balloons.

Michael Pratt stopped at the house with his family. He said, “Sometimes it makes me want to cry.”

The scene is emotional for many people who step up to the house and pause in prayer.

“They just need to tear it down,” one woman said as she looked at the house.

The teen’s murder has rattled parts of the community.

"I think something should be put here in memory of her, you know," Norton said. "Something useful.”

What should become of the place is now something community members are debating. Randle’s life is something many people in the community say they do not want others forgetting.

“Turn it into something that every time somebody pass by it, they will always remember it, because it could have been someone else’s family too," Pratt said.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway was among those calling for the vacant house, turned crime scene, to be torn down earlier this week. He is now asking for input from residents on how the community wants to move forward.

“It may be that we want to do something special. Certainly in the name of Shavon, if it’s a park or some type of multi-purpose opportunity that we do, or we restore the house or we tear down the house,” Caraway explained.

Caraway says the City wants to hear the community’s ideas.

However, the City decides to move forward with the lot, Caraway says the U.S. Attorney’s Office has asked the City of Dallas to hold off on tearing down the house, as its investigation continues.

