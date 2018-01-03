California Highway Patrol saves wandering chickens from road

Chickens on the loose, CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.

The agency says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens on the highway and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

All lanes of the southbound 605 was closed at the 105 due to dozens of chickens wandering in lanes this morning. https://t.co/7Wt6NafXYQ pic.twitter.com/zbnfJGcMNk — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 2, 2018

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.

One tweet asked: “why DID the chickens cross the road? Because they obviously did not want to become `fast food’ on an LA area freeway, of course!”

The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds fell off the truck and did not stop.



