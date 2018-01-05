California family of 4 found shot dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Santa Clarita, Calif. home where a family of four was found shot dead Jan. 5, 2017 (Photo: CBS LOS ANGELES)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Authorities believe a man fatally shot his wife, two children and himself in their Southern California home.

Lt. Rodney Moore with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says deputies went to the home in Santa Clarita early Friday after getting a call from someone concerned about the family.

Moore says the husband and wife, along with their college-age daughter and pre-teenage son, were found shot to death inside.

Moore says it appears to be a murder-suicide committed by the father and that the gun believed to be used in the crime was found at the scene.

Neighbors told CBS Los Angeles a daycare center was operated at the home for many years.

