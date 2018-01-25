Caldwell ISD responds to threats

CALDWELL, Texas -- The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate threats apparently made against Caldwell ISD schools. According to Superintendent Andrew Peters, on Wednesday a Caldwell High School student told administration about an electronic message regarding a threat to the campus Thursday.
Thursday morning, Caldwell Middle School was placed into a brief lockdown because of what the district is calling a "copy cat". The district posted on Facebook there was no immediate threat Thursday morning.
Though the district says their investigation led them to believe there was no longer a threat, they say they will have law enforcement and additional adults at the high school campus for the next few days.
