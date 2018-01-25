Caldwell ISD responds to threats

CALDWELL, Texas -- The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate threats apparently made against Caldwell ISD schools. According to Superintendent Andrew Peters, on Wednesday a Caldwell High School student told administration about an electronic message regarding a threat to the campus Thursday.

Thursday morning, Caldwell Middle School was placed into a brief lockdown because of what the district is calling a "copy cat". The district posted on Facebook there was no immediate threat Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, a Caldwell High School student reported to administration an electronic message about a... Posted by Caldwell ISD on Thursday, January 25, 2018

Though the district says their investigation led them to believe there was no longer a threat, they say they will have law enforcement and additional adults at the high school campus for the next few days.

