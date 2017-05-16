Bushes return to Maine for the summer

George and Barbara Bush (George H.W. Bush Presidential Library)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush have returned to their summer home Maine.

The President’s spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed the Bushes arrived Monday in Walker’s Point.

Locals in Kennebunkport know the Bushes are back when the Texas flag goes up at their compound.

Their annual trip was delayed this year after 41 spent a couple of weeks at Methodist Hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

Bush has spent every summer in Kennebunkport except during World War II, when he was a naval aviator.

The Bushes will head back to Houston in October.





