Burglars release 40K mink from MN farm

Mink (Photo: stephanmorris)

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Authorities say burglars released upwards of 40,000 mink from a Stearns County farm late Sunday into early Monday.

Around 5:30 Monday morning, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to Lang Farms LLC, about two miles northwest of Eden Valley. They discovered someone, or a group of people, had dismantled the exterior fencing and released all the mink from the cages sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday. Between 30,000 and 40,000 mink were released with an estimated value of $750,000.

Authorities say because the mink are domesticated, they will not survive in the wild. Some, however, may survive for a short period of time and be loose in the area. If residents see any mink, they're asked not to approach them because they may bite. Contact Lang Farms LLC at 320-453-4750 and leave a message if you spot a mink in the area.

Anyone with information about the burglary and vandalism is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240. A $1,000 reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

