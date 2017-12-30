Brother-in-law of Martin Luther King, Jr., dies

Issac Newton Farris Sr. Image The King Center

ATLANTA - Issac Newton Farris Sr., brother-in-law of the late Martin Luther King Jr., died on Saturday.

According to The King Center, Farris died at his home. He was 83.

Farris was married to Christine King Farris, sister of the slain civil rights leader.

Farris was a founding member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change board of trustees.

Farris, a successful entrepreneur and founder of Farris Color Visions, also served as a project manager for the construction of the King Center. Farris was a deacon and trustee at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was a member for over 60 years.



Farris is survived by his wife, Dr. Christine King Farris, professor emerita at Spelman College, his son Isaac Farris, Jr., his daughter, Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, his granddaughter, Farris Watkins, his loving, sister Gail Farris Joyce, sisters-in-law and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

PHOTOS: People we lost in 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV