Broken pumps lead to stagnant flooding in New Orleans
A fire that broke out Wednesday in a turbine that provides power to most of New Orleans' pumping stations crippled that piece of equipment, leading city officials to warn of possible flooding Thursday and during the weekend.
KHOU 10:39 PM. CDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold near The Heights
-
Exclusive: Katrina survivor shocked by check received 12 years later
-
WATCH: Dramatic bodycam video of HPD officers hit by DWI suspect
-
Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial
-
This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard
-
Baytown PD defends arrest of 76-year-old man
-
4 people pulled from pileup on Southwest Freeway
-
Newborn found abandoned in bushes at an apartment complex
-
Woman charged in 2 road rage incidents in La Porte
-
Police chief kicked out of office over gun
More Stories
-
WATCH: Dramatic bodycam shows HPD officers forced…Aug 10, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Family says body found near downtown is of missing manAug 10, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
Wharton PD: Fugitive who escaped from El Campo…Aug 10, 2017, 7:53 p.m.