BREAKING | 'Security incident' reported at JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO - A 'security incident' was reported at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland on Tuesday in posts to the JBSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

JBSA-Lackland is currently undergoing a security incident and directs all personnel to stay inside their current location. More info to come — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

According to the post, all personnel were directed to stay in their current locations until further direction was given.

People were instructed to avoid the area near Stewart Street. In a second post on the Facebook page, it was requested that everyone stay away from the Arnold Hall area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

