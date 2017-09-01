Massive fire burning at Arkema plant in Crosby

CROSBY, Tex. -- There’s breaking news out of Crosby, where a massive fire is burning near a chemical plant.

It's happening at the Arkema plant, where another incident took place overnight.

There has been a 1 1/2-mile mandatory evacuation around the plant. That hasn't changed.

Arkema released a statement this afternoon. It's below.

"Around 5:05 p.m. (CDT), representatives of the Harris County Emergency Operation Center observed multiple dark plumes of smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas. Shortly thereafter, fire was observed at the plant. Local officials continue to maintain a 1.5 miles evacuation perimeter around our plant, based on their assessment of the situation. Today’s incident at our site occurred as a result of extremely high water and power loss at our site in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The resulting loss of redundant refrigeration systems created concerns for some of our organic peroxides products, which can burn if not stored at low temperature. We continue to work closely with public officials to manage the implications of this situation, and have communicated with the public the potential for product to explode and cause an intense fire. Organic peroxides are extremely flammable and, as agreed with public officials, the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out. We will likely see additional incidents. Please do not return to the area within the evacuation zone until local emergency response authorities announce it is safe to do so. Organic peroxides are a family of compounds that are used in a wide range of applications, such as making pharmaceuticals and construction materials."

We're gathering details now and will post any information as we get it.

