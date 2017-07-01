Boy found safe in Galveston after being swept away in rough surf

Beach-goers in Galveston on Saturday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

GALVESTON, Texas - An 11-year-old boy was found safe on Saturday hours after he was swept away from his family while swimming in rough waters in Galveston.

The special needs child, named Salvador, was missing for more than three hours. Search and rescue teams found him playing in shallow water nearly three miles away from where he was last seen.

Several agencies assisted in the search, bloodhounds were also used to help.

We're told the 11-year-old has autism and doesn't like to be around a lot of people, but he loves the water.

There were at least seven rescues Saturday afternoon. Luckily, no one had to be taken to the hospital.

Salvador's family said the whole ordeal was very scary but they are glad he is back with them, safe and sound.

Beach search for missing boy with special needs has a happy ending. The reunion on #KHOU11 at 10. #Galveston #Houston pic.twitter.com/5BujwjDOPo — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) July 2, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV