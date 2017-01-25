Boy called 911 about fight before mom found dead

The home on Applebrook Drive in Commerce Township, Mich. where the night of Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, a 36-year-old former Quicken Loans executive is suspected of murdering his wife. (Photo: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press) (Photo: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT — A 10-year-old boy called 911, alerting authorities that his parents were fighting and his father had a knife Monday night in Commerce Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A man covered in blood opened the door when deputies arrived at the home a few minutes later. In the living room, they found his wife "obviously deceased," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office hasn't publicly identified the female victim, 38, or male suspect, 36, in what it described as a "murder" investigation. Online records show former Quicken Loans executive Noah Ian Ravenscroft, 36, was booked Tuesday into Oakland County Jail on unspecified charges.

By Tuesday afternoon, Tammy Lowe had posted a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral of Ravenscroft's wife, Kristy. Lowe said in Facebook messages that she knew the family from Ferndale Free Methodist Church.

"Kristy was a very dedicated mom, and her husband seemed to work long hours to take care of his family," she said in a Facebook message. "They enjoyed camping, and her kids are beautiful and have been in our Sunday school classes."

The family had "seemed happy," and the Ravenscroft parents had recently gone on vacation together, Lowe said. She said the church community is "heartbroken" over this and other recent losses.

Noah Ravenscroft worked for Quicken Loans before resigning in mid-December, according to a spokesman who released this statement: "We are saddened by this terrible tragedy involving our former team member. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted during this very difficult time."

A LinkedIn page for "Noah Ravenscroft" describes him as a senior vice president of enterprise services at Quicken Loans, having held various positions since joining the company as a system engineer in May 2005. Tax records indicate his address is on the 1700 block of Applebrook Drive, the same block where the sheriff's office confirmed it is investigating a woman's death. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

According to public records, the Ravenscrofts were married nearly 15 years.

Deputies were called to the home by the boy on the report of "a domestic assault occurring within the home between a husband and wife," indicating the father was retrieving a knife, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, the husband opened the door and told them that his wife was dead, according to a sheriff's office. All three of the couple's children were found on the home's second floor, unharmed. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The suspect is in stable condition at a local hospital with self-inflicted injuries. Investigators are working to interview him.

The weapon, believed to have been used in the "murder," has been located, according to the sheriff's office. An autopsy on the victim was scheduled for Tuesday.

The sheriff's office reports that there have been no previous calls to the residence for family trouble or domestic violence. A search of statewide records showed no criminal history for Noah Ravenscroft.

A man who answered the phone at Kristy Ravenscroft's parents' home declined to speak with the Free Press.

A Facebook page belonging to "Kristy Ravenscroft" had received numerous comments Tuesday from people expressing their condolences. Her last post, dated Jan. 22, included images of inspirational quotes about God and the words: "I need these reminders right now. It's not that God won't give us more than we can handle. It's that he won't give us more than he can help us handle."

An account selling fragrance products for Scentsy also appears in her name. The bio describes her as a "stay at home mom of 3 wonderful children" with two pet dogs and two cats, one of which had recently had kittens.

A Facebook page belonging to "Noah Ravenscroft" that describes him as working for Quicken Loans includes two unusual photos for profile pictures: One of them is a pup tent set up outdoors; the other is a children's playhouse that has what appears to be a framed wedding photo inside.

Contributing: John Gallagher and John Wisely, Detroit Free Press. Follow Robert Allen on Twitter: @rallenMI

