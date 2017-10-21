Boy, 7, taken to hospital by Life Flight after falling from third floor apartment

LA MARQUE, Texas - A 7-year-old was taken by Life Flight to the hospital Saturday evening after falling from a third story apartment.

La Marque Police say the boy fell from the balcony of the apartment located in the 1700 block of FM 519.

Officers said the scene is being investigated as an accident.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

Details on what led to the fall have not yet been released.

We are working to gather more information and will update this story as more details become available.

