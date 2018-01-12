Boy, 14, injured in shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the back in north Houston Friday evening.

Constable Investigators and Patrol Deputies say it happened in the 500 block of Northaire Drive.

Deputies say they are looking for two male suspects in the area and residents should avoid the area if possible.

Deputies have not yet released details on what led to the shooting. We are working to gather more information and will update this story as it becomes available.

