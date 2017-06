Frisco bars and restaurants may soon serve alcohol until 2 a.m., if residents say so. Monday night the Frisco City Council voted 4-1 to put the issue on the November ballot and let voters decide. The current ordinance only allows alcohol sales until midnight during the week and 1 a.m. on Saturdays. (Photo: WFAA)

Hey Texans, any idea how much alcohol we consumed in the month of May?

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission posts consumption numbers every month on their website.

One thing is evident in the data, Texans love their beer with $8,286,997.00 in total tax collections and 42,816,237 gallons consumed.

To see more data and previous months, click here.

