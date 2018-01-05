Boston in the Deep Freeze!

The weeks blizzard in the northeast left the city of Boston covered in 1 1/2' of snow. Roads and homes near the coast are covered in Ice blown in from the sea and temperatures are in the process of 'bombing' out with lows below zero this weekend and wind chill values some 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Kinda glad I live in Houston right about now.

It's a real winter emergency. Boston police made sure doctors and nurses got to work safely. There will be no 'bicycling' for a while.

City workers began the process of clearing the roads. Here's the thing... you can push that snow to the curb but it won't go away until it melts or is hauled off. That may not happen for quite some time. The forecast calls for more snow next Monday and Tuesday.

