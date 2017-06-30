Border skies a new priority as Trump administration beefs up security
Over the past decade, border security has been beefed up on the front lines to meet demands from border agents and officials trying to fulfill promises to voters. One patrol division with a unique advantage over smugglers has been particularly busy.
KENS 8:40 AM. CDT June 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Innocent man opens up about hell behind bars
-
Two SAPD officers shot, one in 'grave grave' condition after shooting leaves suspect dead
-
Murder warrant issued for man wanted in connection with League City shooting
-
Woman accused of bribing, threatening judges
-
Ambulance crew helps elderly woman mow lawn
-
Temporary travel ban to the U.S. now in effect
-
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood serenade astronauts in space during NASA visit
-
Grand jury declines to indict HPD officers involved in 2016 shooting
-
Highway 225 reopens after fatal accident in La Porte
-
10 TB cases linked to Bush High School
More Stories
-
Texas Supreme Court sends same-sex marriage benefits…Jun 30, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
-
Exclusive: Innocent Woodlands man opens up about…Jun 29, 2017, 11:04 p.m.
-
Walgreens employees, customers robbed in Spring areaJun 30, 2017, 4:50 a.m.