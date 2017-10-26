Police issue all-clear for Texas State LBJ Student Center, dining hall

Texas State Bobcats

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - After a bomb threat evacuated a student center on Texas State University's campus Thursday afternoon, police have issued an all-clear for the building. Police have also issued an all-clear for the Jones Dining Hall on campus.

Police were notified of a bomb threat to the LBJ Student Center on campus, according to a post from the university at 2 p.m. An evacuation notice was issued as officers swept the building to search for any possible threat.

As officers swept the building, they also expanded the investigation to include Jones Dining Hall on campus. At around 5 p.m., the university said the dining hall was also given the all-clear.

