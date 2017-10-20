Body of small child found on beach in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - The body of a small child was found on a beach in Galveston Thursday evening, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The body was found around 5:45 p.m. by someone walking along the beach at 7th and Seawall.
Police said the little boy seems to have been between 3 and 6 years old.
At this time, police said there have been no missing persons report matching the description of the child.
We're told a Medical Examiner is on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to Galveston at this time and will update this story as more information becomes available.
