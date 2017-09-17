Body found on Padre Island

South Padre Island beach (Photo: KENS)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The body of a missing person was found on Padre Island Sunday, according to a press release by the Padre Island National Seashore.

The National Park Service received a missing person report around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rangers initiated a search of the area and found a body on the beach around 9:15 a.m Sunday.

Authorities aren’t releasing the identity of the body yet, but have confirmed it's the same person that was reported missing the night before.

The Kenedy County Sheriff and the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

