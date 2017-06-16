Body found in Lady Bird Lake

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Officials recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake Friday evening.

Austin police said a paddleboarder called APD around 7 p.m. and reported the body floating in the water near the 2000 block of South Lakeshore Blvd, just east of Interstate 35.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the body is a man estimated to be in his 30s.

APD homicide detectives are on the scene but have not determined a cause of death or if circumstances are suspicious.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

