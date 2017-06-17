Niagara Falls survivor killed in return stunt

VILLAGE OF YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. -- Kirk Jones, the man who went over Niagara Falls in 2003 and survived, has now been identified as the man who was found dead earlier this week in Lake Ontario.

His body was discovered by a fisherman in the Village of Youngstown.

New York State Park Police Detective Sergeant Brian Nisbet said Thursday the body has been identified as Kirk R. Jones of Spring Hill Florida.

Sgt. Nisbet said it appears Jones was in the Niagara Falls area April 19. On that day, he said crews responded to a report of a large "spinning ball" in the rapids.

After an investigation, Nisbet said it's believed Jones was attempting to go over the Falls inside that ball. However, he fell out at some point, which resulted in his death. Nisbet added the incident is still under investigation.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV