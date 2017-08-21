Body found in Bayou Vista identified as missing woman

Jessica McDonald Gibson (Photo: Provided by Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body found in Bayou Vista Friday night is a woman reported missing a few days earlier.

Jessica McDonald Gibson, 30, was found next to a bulkhead near her sister’s home on Lakeside Drive where she was last seen.

The medical examiner has ruled out homicide has the cause of death. They are waiting for toxicology reports.

Gibson was reported missing after the friend she was with was found disoriented near the home. The friend was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

