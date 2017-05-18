Body cam video shows split-second decision of deputy who shot armed suspect

A man with a rifle was shot by a Douglas County deputy last week. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the body camera video released Wednesday afternoon of a Douglas County deputy’s decision to fire two rounds at what turned out to be an armed man he thought was stranded on the side of the road shows how a situation can change in the blink of an eye.

The shooting happened near County Line Road and Santa Fe Drive at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved had stopped after seeing the suspect’s white SUV parked on the side of the road.

The body camera video shows the deputy walk over to the passenger window of the car, and then back to the other side.

In a split second, you can see the driver standing on the side of the car holding a rifle. The deputy fires twice, hitting the suspect and the passenger door.

The deputy, a 6-year veteran of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office since identified as Brad Proulx, wasn’t hurt.

The suspect, 25-year-old Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas, was injured and taken to Littleton Hospital.

He was released Wednesday afternoon and was in the process of being booked into the Douglas County Detention Center.

Rivas-Maestas faces charges for first-degree assault.

Investigators say the rifle he was holding was not loaded. They're trying to determine why he advanced on Proulx and was on the side of the road.

