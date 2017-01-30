Bobcat escapes from National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Officials are searching for a female bobcat they said has escaped from the National Zoo.

Ollie, a 25 pound female bobcat, was last seen in her enclosure around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Around 10:40 a.m., zoo keepers called the bobcats for their morning feeding and Ollie did not respond.

Animal Care staff searched and have not found Ollie.

Officials believe that she may return to her familiar grounds for food and shelter. Zoo staff are keeping the area around the bobcat exhibit closed because the bobcat will likely stay hidden from humans. Ollie is wild born and estimated to be almost seven years old.

According to the zoo, bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans.

No one should approach the bobcat if she is spotted. If spotted, call 202-633-7362. There is no imminent danger to Zoo guests or general public. Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans. For more about the species, please read the Bobcat section of the Zoo’s website.

